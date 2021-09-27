KIIK Goes Country

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Classic Hits KIIK/QUAD CITIES, IA-MO flipped to Country on FRIDAY (9/24) as US 104.9. The flip represents a return to the Country format aired on the station (as KQCS (104.9 THE HAWK)) before its 2016 change to Classic Hits.

“The QUAD CITIES love Country music. And listeners want something new on the radio, so we’re going to have some fun,” said TOWNSQUARE MEDIA QUAD CITIES Dir. of Content RYAN McCREDDEN. “We’ll play much more music and we have lots of ways for fans to connect to their favorite artists on the air at 104.9 FM, online at US1049QuadCities.com and with the US 104.9 app.”

In addition to the launch of the new format, the station is currently looking for a full-time host/content creator. Find out more and apply here.

« see more Net News