The Huddle Is Back

The weekend "SPORTS HUDDLE" is returning to the weekend lineup at AUDACY News-Talk WCCO-A/MINNEAPOLIS on OCTOBER 10th, now hosted by weeknight host MIKE MAX and former NFL player turned financial analyst PETE NAJARIAN. The revived show will air 10a-noon (CT); the original was hosted by the late SID HARTMAN and DAVE MONA.

“We’ve been discussing for a while a show that ‘reboots’ the heritage and equity of the old ‘SPORTS HUDDLE’ while exhibiting a new energy and more expansive template for PETE and MIKE to talk about all the various topics they’re passionate about,” said Brand Mgr. BRAD LANE. “We’re confident this new edition will help take this legacy brand to the next level, while offering a unique and fresh outlook on the most relevant topics each week.”

“PETE and I can't wait to continue bringing what we grew up with to our audience,” said MAX. “SUNDAYS on WCCO have always meant entertaining and exclusive content.”

“This show will offer listeners a fresh look at sports with straight forward comments and takes,” said NAJARIAN. “We may even mix in some financials when it's appropriate.”

« see more Net News