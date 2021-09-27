Clare

CUMULUS MEDIA Country WNNF (CAT COUNTRY 94.1)/CINCINNATI PD/afternoon host CHRIS CLARE has resigned from his post. His last day will be FRIDAY, OCTOBER 15th. CLARE has been in his current role since 2017 (NET NEWS 8/17/17).

His previous stops include time at Country WTHT (99.9 THE WOLF)/PORTLAND, ME and a prior stop in CINCINNATI on the air at WFTK. He’s “exploring opportunities” and can be contacted here.

