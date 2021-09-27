First Of It's Kind Partnership

WARNER MUSIC GROUP (WMG) and TWITCH have formed a first-of-its-kind partnership that will see the companies launch various recording artist channels and create a standalone music space featuring premium music-centric programming. The deal marks TWITCH’s first partnership with a major record company, bringing users new ways to interact with music-related content on the service, and granting artists a more direct connection with fans.

A company statement described the stand-alone WMG space, which promises to be an up-to-the-minute exclusive experience, as one of the premium music-centric channels on TWITCH. It will feature professionally produced original programming curated by leading social-first digital media company IMGN, which WMG acquired last year. The channel will cultivate social interactivity and music discovery amongst next-gen music heads and see regular appearances from top artists across the musical spectrum. The move empowers WARNER MUSIC’s talent to tap into TWITCH’s unique creator-driven model, opening up additional income opportunities, as well as access to TWITCH’s fan engagement tools to get to know their audiences better.

Chief Digital Officer and EVP/Business Development/WMG, OANA RUXANDRA said: “It’s clear that TWITCH is an indispensable space for all types of creators to connect with their fan communities. Our partnership creates an on-ramp for artists to come onto the service with strong support from TWITCH, opening up an entirely new source of incremental revenue. Between the artist-specific channels and the premium shows we’re planning to launch, music lovers will get a refreshing new view into the world of music and the lives of their favorite artists.”

VP, Head of Music/TWITCH TRACY CHAN added, “TWITCH has always been – and will continue to be – creator first. For fans, artists and all creators, this is a great step forward. The myriad opportunities for fans and artists to forge meaningful, direct and valued relationships on TWITCH continue to expand every day. Working together, we can create new paradigms and opportunities for artists and the twitch community, all grounded in the passion of fans. We appreciate the progressive approach of our colleagues at WARNER MUSIC and look forward to a productive partnership."





