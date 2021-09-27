Private Dance Workshop

RED BULL DANCE YOUR STYLE returns to LOS ANGELES this SATURDAY, OCTOBER 2nd, at PERSHING SQUARE. To celebrate the global street dance competition, RED BULL will host a private dance workshop taught by internationally recognized RED BULL Dancers ANGYIL and DASSY LEE on WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29th at MIHRAN K. STUDIOS.

ANGYIL and DASSY will focus on teaching various techniques and dance styles, but specifically the unique battle format of the global street style competition RED BULL DANCE YOUR STYLE.

Click here for more info on the classes and event.

« see more Net News