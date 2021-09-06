Murphy

ALPHA MEDIA Hot AC WHBC-F (MIX 94.1)/CANTON has named JAVA JOEL MURPHY Content Director/Afternoon Host, replacing GABE CARILLO, who departed earlier this month. The move reunites MURPHY with ALPHA MEDIA/CANTON OM BO MATTHEWS.

JAVA JOEL was a part of the iHEARTMEDIA RIF last DECEMBER, where he’d spent the past four years as PD/afternoons for Top 40 WAKS and PD Hip Hop WAKS-HD2-W291BV (REAL 106.1)/CLEVELAND. MURPHY had spent fifteen years with IHEARTMEDIA/CLEVELAND, in addition to previous career stops in CHICAGO, ROCHESTER, SYRACUSE, and MONTREAL.

MATTHEWS said, “We are excited to have JOEL to take MIX 94.1 to new levels. I am excited about his creativity, passion and tenacity.” With MURPHY adding, “Glad to be a part of a company that cares about local radio. Big thanks to Market Manager LARRY GAWTHROP, PHIL BECKER and the man who brought me to NORTHEAST OHIO fifteen years ago, BO MATTHEWS. Honored to be able to help lead this legendary brand!"

