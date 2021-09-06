Murphy

ALPHA MEDIA Hot AC WHBC-F (MIX 94.1)/CANTON welcomes ‘JAVA JOEL’ MURPHY as the station’s new Content Director/afternoon host. He replaces GABE CARILLO, who departed earlier this month and arrived in the building on 9/13.

The move reunites MURPHY with ALPHA MEDIA/CANTON OM BO MATTHEWS. ‘JAVA JOEL’ was an unfortunate part of the iHEARTMEDIA RIF last DECEMBER, where he’d spent the past four years as PD/afternoons for Top 40 WAKS and PD Hip Hop WAKS-HD2 (REAL 106.1)/CLEVELAND.

Announcing the new appointment, MATTHEWS said, “We are excited to have JOEL to take MIX 94.1 to new levels. I am excited about his creativity, passion and tenacity.” With MURPHY adding, “Glad to be a part of a company that cares about local radio. Big thanks to Market Manager LARRY GAWTHROP, PHIL BECKER and the man who brought me to NORTHEAST OHIO fifteen years ago, BO MATTHEWS. Honored to be able to help lead this legendary brand!”

MURPHY had spent fifteen years with IHEARTMEDIA/CLEVELAND, in addition to previous career stops in CHICAGO IL, ROCHESTER NY, SYRACUSE NY, and MONTREAL QQ.

