October 2nd, 2021

iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop and R&B WKKV (V100.7)/MILWAUKEE has announced the ninth annual SISTA STRUT, a 3K breast cancer charity walk to bring awareness to the importance of breast cancer screenings. The charity walk, presented by FROEDTERT & THE MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN will take place SATURDAY, OCTOBER 2nd at 9a at the MARCUS PERFORMING ARTS CENTER’s Peck Pavilion in downtown MILWAUKEE in partnership with local FOX affiliate and ONMILWAUKEE.COM.

SISTA STRUT will encourage participants to take advantage of the community resources that help prevent, detect and treat breast cancer, as well as teach attendees about breast cancer’s effects on the African American community. In addition, V100.7’s on-air personalities BAILEY COLEMAN, REGGIE BROWN and MINISTER MELVIN HOOD will promote the event on-air and discuss the best ways for the community to take advantage of the event’s resources, such as free clinical breast exams. GABRIELLE MAYS from FOX6 will co-host the event. DEF COMEDY Comedian KELLY KELLZ, Gospel recording artist JEANETTE MIXON and R&B Artist RODNEY POE will perform live at the event on the BREWERS COMMUNITY FOUNDATION stage.

SVP of Programming/on-air personality for V100.7, BAILEY COLEMAN said, “SISTA STRUT has grown to be a vital tool in getting the word out about surviving breast cancer in our community, reaching our listeners with vital information about their health. If we can get the facts in the hands of the women of color in our area, every moment of the event will be worth it.”





