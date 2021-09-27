The Rodeo Is Over

RENO MEDIA GROUP's '80s and '90s-based Country KLCA-HD3-K245BV-K249ES (THE RODEO)/RENO/CARSON CITY, NV is rebranding TODAY (9/27) at 3p (PT) as Classic Country “WILLIE," positioned as "a new kind of Country radio station."

“We play songs mostly from the '80s and '90s by great stars like ALAN JACKSON, BROOKS & DUNN, REBA McENTIRE, GARTH BROOKS, TIM McGRAW SHANIA TWAIN, GEORGE STRAIT and RANDY TRAVIS,” said PD DAN FRITZ of the new format. "We also pay respect to beloved Country icons like JOHNNY CASH, GEORGE JONES, WAYLON JENNINGS, KENNY ROGERS, DOLLY PARTON, MERLE HAGGARD, CONWAY TWITTY, GLEN CAMPBELL and so many more.”

