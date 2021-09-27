Reno Welcomes 'Willie'

RENO MEDIA GROUP Country KLCA-HD3/RENO, NV is re-branding TODAY (9/27) at 3p (PT) as Classic Country “WILLIE," positioned as "a new kind of Country radio station." The station's previous moniker was "THE RODEO.” KLCA-HD3 broadcasts at 96.9 in RENO and 97.7 in CARSON CITY, NV.

“We play songs mostly from the '80s and '90s by great stars like ALAN JACKSON, BROOKS & DUNN, REBA McENTIRE, GARTH BROOKS, TIM McGRAW SHANIA TWAIN, GEORGE STRAIT and RANDY TRAVIS,” said WILLIE PD DAN FRITZ of the news format. "We also pay respect to beloved Country icons like JOHNNY CASH, GEORGE JONES, WAYLON JENNINGS, KENNY ROGERS, DOLLY PARTON, MERLE HAGGARD, CONWAY TWITTY, GLEN CAMPBELl and so many more.”

« see more Net News