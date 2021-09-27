Partners

The 21st POWER OF URBAN RADIO FORUM (PURF) is again partnering with The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BLACK OWNED BROADCASTERS (NABOB) and THE UNITED STATES BLACK CHAMBERS OF COMMERCE (USBC) for NABOB's annual Fall Conference. The hybrid event is scheduled for OCTOBER 13th-15th at the MGM NATIONAL HARBOR RESORT & CASINO near WASHINGTON. (NET NEWS 8/27).

KIZART MEDIA PARTNERS Managing Dir./Founder SHERMAN KIZART said, “The 2021 NABOB Fall Conference/POWER OF URBAN RADIO FORUM has assembled executives from the world’s leading corporations and global media buying agencies as the business community has pivoted on the strategic importance of equity with minority owned media.”

This year’s Co-Chairs are HOWARD UNIVERSITY's Urban AC WHUR/WASHINGTON GM SEAN PLATER, AUDACY/WASHINGTON, DC SVP/Market Mgr. IVY SAVOY-SMITH, and URBAN ONE EVP/Regional Mgr. JEFF WILSON, with SERVICE BROADCASTING/DALLAS EVP/Sales KEVIN JENKINS as emcee and special addresses from DENTSU MEDIA AMERICAS CEO DOUG ROZEN and ARMY CADET COMMAND (ROTC)/FORT KNOX Commanding General-Major General JOHNNY DAVIS. 2021 NATIONAL SERVICE AWARD recipients will be DENTSU Chief Product Officer DOUG RAY, TOYOTA USA Multi-Cultural Business Alliances & Dealer Relations GM ALVA ADAMS-MASON, and Congressman G.K. BUTTERFIELD (D-NC).

