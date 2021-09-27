Partners

The 21st POWER OF URBAN RADIO FORUM (PURF) is again partnering with The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BLACK OWNED BROADCASTERS (NABOB) and THE UNITED STATES BLACK CHAMBERS OF COMMERCE (USBC) for the annual Fall Conference.

This will be NABOB's 45th year and it will be a hybrid event from OCTOBER 13th-15th at the MGM NATIONAL HARBOR RESORT & CASINO IN FOREST HILLS, MD. (NET NEWS 8/27).

KIZART MEDIA PARTNERS (KMP) PURF's participation will be virtual on THURDSAY (10/14). One of the highlights will be a panel featuring GM's CEO/Chair. MARY T. BARRA, GM's Global Chief Marketing Officer DEBORAH WAHL, and representing NABOB -A WONDER MEDIA & AMERICAN URBAN RADIO NETWORKS CEO CHESLEY MADDOX-DORSEY.

KMP Managing Dir./Founder SHERMAN KIZART said, “The 2021 NABOB Fall Conference/POWER OF URBAN RADIO FORUM has assembled executives from the world’s leading corporations and global media buying agencies as the business community has pivoted on the strategic importance of equity with minority owned media.”

This year’s Co-Chairs are HOWARD UNIVERSITY's Urban AC WHUR ()/WASHINGTON, DC GM SEAN PLATER, AUDACY/WASHINTON, DC SVP/Market Mgr. IVY SAVOY-SMITH, and URBAN ONE EVP/Regional Mgr. JEFF WILSON. The master of ceremonies will be SERVICE BROADCASTING/DALLAS EVP/Sales KEVIN JENKINS.

The festivities will also include special addresses by DENTSU MEDIA AMERICAS CEO DOUG ROZEN and ARMY CADET COMMAND (ROTC)/FORT KNOX, newly appointed Commanding General-Major General JOHNNY DAVIS.

The 2021 NATIONAL SERVICE AWARD recipients are DENTSU Chief Product Officer DOUG RAY, TOYOTA USA Multi-Cultural Business Alliances & Dealer Relations GM ALVA ADAMS-MASON, and Congressman G.K. BUTTERFIELD, D-NORTH CAROLINA.

To register and for more information, check here.

« see more Net News