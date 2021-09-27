Scholarship Winner

The NATIONAL PRESS CLUB's first WES VERNON Broadcast Scholarship has been granted to sports broadcast journalist CHLOË CLARK of SEAL BEACH, CA for her television and podcasting reporting and production work at LOYOLA MARYMOUNT UNIVERSITY. The scholarship, meant to promote diversity in journalism, totals up to $20,000 over four years. At LMU, CLARK developed a show called "THE PRIDE" and led the #blackatLMU initiative that included a podcast; she is now studying for her Master's degree in journalism at the USC ANNENVERG SCHOOL FOR COMMUNICATION AND JOURNALISM.

In her application essay, CLARK wrote, "Though I never saw myself becoming a professional athlete, I did see myself in the arena in a different capacity -- the broadcast booth. The realm of journalism is my pathway to success. It represents a platform from which I tell stories, capture perspectives of all types, and advance narratives beyond the surface level. Sports journalism, in particular, allows me to share my truth while uplifting the truths of others. Sports is a microcosm of life, and behind statistics, there are compelling topics to be discussed and issues to be investigated."

"We know, especially from what we've experienced in the last several years, that being a journalist means more than tackling stories -- it means forging paths that don't yet exist and telling stories that matter to communities," said NATIONAL PRESS CLUB Pres. LISA MATTHEWS. "CHLOË's hard work to tell stories that go beyond the surface make her a great inaugural recipient of this new scholarship."

The scholarship is named after the late radio journalist WES VERNON; CLARK will be honored at the club's annual Journalism Awards Dinner, held virtually this year on DECEMBER 8th.

« see more Net News