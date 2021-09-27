-
iHeartRadio Tops Media Monitors Top 10 National Radio Advertisers Chart For September 20-26
With last week's chart-topper, the iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL, finished for the year, the top spot on MEDIA MONITORS' top 10 national radio advertiser chart for SEPTEMBER 20-26 went to iHEARTRADIO promos, up from fifth place. Slots two through four remained the same as last week.
The Top 10:
- iHEARTRADIO (#5 last week; 82608 instances)
2. DUCKDUCKGO (#2; 51519)
3. INDEED (#3; 48501)
4. PROGRESSIVE (#4; 45578)
5. UPSIDE SERVICES (#8; 39242)
6. LOWE'S (#11; 34763)
7. MCDONALD'S (#7; 30551)
8. GEICO (#9; 30303)
9. NHTSA NATIONAL HIGHWAY TRAFFIC SAFETY ADMINISTRATION (#18; 26642) 10. "THE DOUGHERTY GANG" PODCAST (--; 25847)
