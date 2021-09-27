Top 10

With last week's chart-topper, the iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL, finished for the year, the top spot on MEDIA MONITORS' top 10 national radio advertiser chart for SEPTEMBER 20-26 went to iHEARTRADIO promos, up from fifth place. Slots two through four remained the same as last week.

The Top 10:

iHEARTRADIO (#5 last week; 82608 instances)

2. DUCKDUCKGO (#2; 51519)

3. INDEED (#3; 48501)

4. PROGRESSIVE (#4; 45578)

5. UPSIDE SERVICES (#8; 39242)

6. LOWE'S (#11; 34763)

7. MCDONALD'S (#7; 30551)

8. GEICO (#9; 30303)

9. NHTSA NATIONAL HIGHWAY TRAFFIC SAFETY ADMINISTRATION (#18; 26642) 10. "THE DOUGHERTY GANG" PODCAST (--; 25847)

