Weekly Data

PODTRAC's weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows for SEPTEMBER 20-26 showed downloads risng 5% from the previous week and remaining down 5% on a year-to-year basis.

As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from SEPTEMBER 21, 2020 to SEPTEMBER 26, 2021 was -11% for Arts, -19% for Business, +18% for Comedy, -11% for Health & Fitness, -22% for History, -18% for News, +15% for Science, -16% for Society & Culture, +1% for Sports, and +89% for True Crime.

Week-to-week growth in 2021 was +17% for Arts, +5% for Business, +6% for Comedy, 0% for Health & Fitness, +1% for History, -1% for News, +4% for Science, +3% for Society & Culture, 0% for Sports, and +31% for True Crime.

