Williams, Ragsdale

A pair of leadership changes in FCC Acting Chairwoman JESSICA ROSENWORCEL's office has Director of the Office of Communications Business Opportunities SANFORD S, WILLIAMS promoted to Deputy Managing Director and Enforcement Bureau Field Counsel JOY M. RAGSDALE named to replace WILLIAMS as Director of the Office of Communications Business Opportunities.

ROSENWORCEL said, “I want to thank both SANFORD and JOY for their years of service to the Commission. Both of their teams have benefitted greatly from their expertise, and I look forward to continuing to work with them as they pursue new opportunities within the agency."

