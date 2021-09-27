Dozzi (Photo: Chris Hornbuckle)

AUSTRALIAN songwriter JORDAN DOZZI has signed his first publishing deal with NASHVILLE-based BIG LOUD PUBLISHING. DOZZI has a recent credit as a producer on Hip-Hop artist NELLY’s album, “Heartland.”

BRISBANE native DOZZI moved to NASHVILLE two years ago with a Division 1 soccer scholarship to BELMONT UNIVERSITY, where he was also a music business student. After tearing his ACL in 2020, the now-23-year old's soccer career came to an end and his songwriting shifted to full time.

“Immediately after meeting with JORDAN it was evident how passionate and dedicated he was about songwriting," said BIG LOUD PUBLISHING Sr. Dir./A&R MICHAEL GIANGRECO. "We were impressed with how he was booking his own writing sessions and turning around demos while maintaining his schedule as a full-time D1 student-athlete. To be as musically talented as he is and working that hard, we knew we had to work with him.”

"BIG LOUD PUBLISHING is a family that I'm absolutely stoked to be a part of," said DOZZI. "Joining a company in town with so many talented writers is inspiring and makes you just want to be better. That and the emphasis on a lyric that NASHVILLE has. I’m just feeling very thankful for this new team and the support of my family for helping me get here. Really excited to get to work!"

