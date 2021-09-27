Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd after performing their duet, "Chasing After You"

Live music made its return to FRANKLIN, TN this past weekend (9/25-26) at the sold-out seventh annual PILGRIMAGE MUSIC & CULTURE FESTIVAL at HARLINSDALE FARM, after a COVID-related cancellation in 2020. The festival featured headliners MAREN MORRIS and THE BLACK KEYS on SATURDAY (9/25) and CAGE THE ELEPHANT and DAVE MATTHEWS BAND on SUNDAY, with a stellar lineup of acts in between.

SATURDAY night, MORRIS took the stage with an emotional performance, marking her last live show until she puts new music out, an “end of an era” for her, as she said on stage. MORRIS told the crowd that backstage she had all of her friends from TEXAS, her husband, her son and all of the family, making it feel like a hometown show. She kicked off the set with her hit, “Girl,” and threw in favorites like “'80s Mercedes” and even covered TAYLOR SWIFT’s “Out Of The Woods” for the FRANKLIN crowd. She brought out her husband, fellow Country artist RYAN HURD, to perform their hit duet “Chasing After You,” which is in the Top 10 and climbing on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart.

THE BLACK KEYS played the same night, making their PILGRIMAGE debut. The band performed a variety of their hits from the past two decades including fan favorites “Gold On The Ceiling” and “Howlin’ For You." The band's DAN AUERBACH introduced guitarists KENNY BROWN and ERIC DEATON, who made the drive to come play with the band at PILGRIMAGE and had an energetic jam session in the middle of the set. THE BLACK KEYES wrapped up with their classic hit, “Lonely Boy.”

The MARCUS KING BAND grooved on the first day as well, filling all of HARLINSDALE FARM with their Southern Rock/Blues tunes. AUERBACH produced the SOUTH CAROLINA-established band’s debut album, “El Dorado.”

Alternative Blues group HOUNDSMOUTH took the stage earlier in the day, performing their hits including “Sedona” and “Black Gold,” and also their song “Ohio,” which will be featured on their upcoming NOVEMBER album release.

BETTER THAN EZRA, AMOS LEE, LOW CUT CONNIE and others also brought their talents to the farm on the first day.

KHRUANGBIN, LARRY FLEET and HAILEY WHITTERS lit up the second day with their performances, ahead of the last two headliners, CAGE THE ELEPHANT and DAVE MATTHEWS BAND.

Rock band CAGE THE ELEPHANT brought the energy onstage right as the sun was setting last night (9/26). The group performed hits from their collections for an hour-long set, starting off with “Broken Boy,” and wrapping up with “Cigarette Daydreams,” with the entire crowd singing backup.

To close out the two day event, DAVE MATTHEWS BAND performed as the crowd full of fans of all ages stretched all the way up the lawn to the festival entrance, easily the most packed audience of the entire weekend. The band jammed to all of their classic hit songs, including “Ants Marching" and “Everyday,” and even surprised the audience with covers of BOB DYLAN’s “All Along The Watchtower” and PETER GABRIEL’s “Sledgehammer."

PILGRIMAGE MUSIC & CULTURE FESTIVAL was more than a success, and an incredible way to kick off the return of festivals to middle TENNESSEE.

