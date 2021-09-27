Eric Ferguson (Photo: Twitter)

A former assistant producer for HUBBARD RADIO's Hot AC WTMX (101.9 THE MIX)/CHICAGO's “ERIC IN THE MORNING” show has filed suit against host ERIC FERGUSON, alleging he abused his power as the radio station’s “anointed sacred cow” to coerce sexual favors early in her career. CYNTHIA DENICOLO claims in a lawsuit filed in COOK COUNTY in MAY that FERGUSON also blocked promotions as punishment after she refused to resume an “unwelcome sexual relationship.”

According to CHICAGO TRIBUNE, FERGUSON, the RADIO HALL OF FAMER, orchestrated DENICOLO's dismissal nearly 16 years after she stopped providing oral sex about twice a month in response to his demands, for which he allegedly used the code words “I need a backrub.”

DENICOLO alleges in the lawsuit that FERGUSON taunted her with the phrase throughout her tenure at the station, which ended in MAY 2020. He also allegedly berated her in front of other workers and demanded personal favors, such as pressuring her to babysit his children for a decade beginning in 2003, leading her to be known around THE MIX as “ERIC’s babysitter,” the suit said.

The complaint accuses FERGUSON of intentional infliction of emotional distress and alleges he “intended that DENICOLO suffer low wages and stalled career advancement as her punishment for refusing to succumb to his demands to resume the unwelcome sexual relationship she terminated in 2004.”

Efforts to obtain comments from both parties have gone unresponsive. FERGUSON’s lawyers filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit last month, alleging it “appears to be intended to smear defendant’s reputation.”

HUBBARD RADIO CHICAGO is not a defendant in the lawsuit. In a statement released by the company, HUBBARD said it “took steps immediately” after learning of DENICOLO’s allegations about FERGUSON.

VP/Market Manager for HUBBARD CHICAGO, JEFF ENGLAND said, “We take concerns about our workplace culture and the experience of our employees very seriously, and with the full support of HUBBARD RADIO CHICAGO and HUBBARD BROADCASTING we took steps immediately to investigate. An internal investigation and an independent external investigation found no evidence to corroborate allegations of illegal workplace conduct.”

The motion to dismiss the case is pending. A status date is set for OCTOBER 5th.

« see more Net News