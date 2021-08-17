5,000th broadcast

THE GRAND OLE OPRY has added OPRY members GARTH BROOKS, DUSTIN LYNCH, DARIUS RUCKER and TRISHA YEARWOOD to the performance schedule for its 5,000th SATURDAY night broadcast, set to take place on OCTOBER 30th. The four join the show's previously reported performers, including VINCE GILL, CHRIS JANSON, CHRIS YOUNG and others (NET NEWS 8/17). The milestone will be preceded by a month of celebrations.

As previously reported, the OPRY has also opened a limited-time exhibit, "OPRY Memories: Celebrating 5,000 SATURDAY Night Broadcasts," at the ACUFF HOUSE, which is a short walk from the OPRY HOUSE. The exhibit takes visitors through the history of the show and its longtime host station, WSM-A/NASHVILLE, complete with artifacts from special moments and milestones.

“I think we all long for something that we can hang onto that gives us a source of comfort, a source of steadiness and something we can count on,” said OPRY member MARTY STUART, at the AUGUST kickoff to the 5,000th show celebration. "In the midst of turmoil and the best of times, that circle has seen it all … the OPRY has proven itself to be this indelible kind of thing that not only AMERICA, but the globe can count on – that on SATURDAY night, there’s a beam of goodness that, if you find it, you’re going to plug into that. It makes a difference in your heart.”

Tickets for both the 5,000th show and "OPRY Memories" are available for purchase here.

