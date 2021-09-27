Anniversary Report

MRC DATA has released the top highlights in the music industry for the first Anniversary of GLOBAL CHARTS, first released SEPTEMBER 14th, 2020.

Some of the highlights from the new data include the benefits of artist collaborations and how Latin and Asian artists are driving the numbers; music discovery and re-discovery via social media and short form video; the impact of music videos in international markets, focusing on INDIA and CENTRAL and SOUTH AMERICA; and a resurgence of Rock in several regions, including EUROPE (with MANESKIN's EUROVISION win), SOUTH AMERICA, and JAPAN.

Click here to get the full report.

