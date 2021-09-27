Sold

JOHN GARABEDIAN's CODCOMM, INC. is selling Classic Hits WFRQ (93.5/94.7 FRANK FM)/HARWICH PORT, MA; Too 40 WHYA (Y101)/MASHPEE, MA; Rock WPXC (PIXY 103), W263CU and W234DP/HYANNIS, MA; AC WKFY (KOFFEE FM)/EAST HARWICH, MA; and W278DW/VINEYARD HAVEN, MA to STEVE CHESSARE's COXSWAIN COMMUNICATIONS for $3,200,000. GARABEDIAN will be focusing on his JAMCHANNEL, LC production company. KALIL & CO. served as broker for the deal.



CHESSARE said, “We are extremely honored to join this great group of professionals who have made these brands such a huge part of life on CAPE COD and the ISLANDS. We are excited to continue to engage with and support the communities that make up this uniquely beautiful part of NEW ENGLAND and AMERICA.“

In other filings with the FCC, ICICLE BROADCASTING, INC. is selling News-Talk KOZI-A and AC KOZI-F/CHELAN, WA; Country KZAL(Z-COUNTRY 94.7) and K276CY/MANSON, WA; and KZAL-FM1/WENATCHEE, WA to CHELAN VALLEY MEDIA GROUP, LLC for $597,500.

CSSI NON-PROFIT EDUCATIONAL BROADCASTING CORPORATION is selling noncommercial Adult Hits KMQX (CHUCK FM)/WEATHERFORD, TX and K273CP/MINERAL WELLS, TX to WEATHERFORD COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT for $500,000.

STA applications came from TENN-VOL CORP. (KPEP and KLDE/ELDORADO, TX, reduce power after tower collapse); UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN (WNHU/WEST HAVEN, CT, reduced power due to equipment failure); WSKG PUBLIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS COUNCIL (WSQX-F/BINGHAMTON, NY, reduced power due to transmitter equipment problems); and GRUPO TELETUL MULTIMEDIA LLC (KBIX-A/MUSKOGEE, OK, operation from new tower after antenna tuning unit at base of license tower was destroyed amidst structural integrity concerns).

AMERICAN EDUCATION FOUNDATION, INC. has requested an extension of its Silent STA for W273CZ/PLANO, IL during equipment and tower site work projected to end next FEBRUARY.

VERNDALE BROADCASTING LLC has closed on the sale of AC KSKK-A-K267CU (THE ARROW)/VERNDALE, MN to GABRIEL MEDIA for $200,000.

And TODD ROBINSON's WVJT, LLC has closed on the sale of Country WKHF (93.7 THE REBEL)/LYNCHBURG, VA to CHUCK MARSH's LYNCHBURG MEDIA PARTNERS, INC. for $500,000.

