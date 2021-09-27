Sold

ICICLE BROADCASTING, INC. is selling News-Talk KOZI-A and AC KOZI-F/CHELAN, WA; Country KZAL(Z-COUNTRY 94.7) and K276CY/MANSON, WA; and KZAL-FM1/WENATCHEE, WA to CHELAN VALLEY MEDIA GROUP, LLC for $597,500.

In other filings with the FCC, CSSI NON-PROFIT EDUCATIONAL BROADCASTING CORPORATION is selling noncommercial Adult Hits KMQX (CHUCK FM)/WEATHERFORD, TX and K273CP/MINERAL WELLS, TX to WEATHERFORD COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT for $500,000.

STA applications came from TENN-VOL CORP. (KPEP and KLDE/ELDORADO, TX, reduce power after tower collapse); UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN (WNHU/WEST HAVEN, CT, reduced power due to equipment failure); WSKG PUBLIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS COUNCIL (WSQX-F/BINGHAMTON, NY, reduced power due to transmitter equipment problems); and GRUPO TELETUL MULTIMEDIA LLC (KBIX-A/MUSKOGEE, OK, operation from new tower after antenna tuning unit at base of license tower was destroyed amidst structural integrity concerns).

AMERICAN EDUCATION FOUNDATION, INC. has requested an extension of its Silent STA for W273CZ/PLANO, IL during equipment and tower site work projected to end next FEBRUARY.

And TODD ROBINSON's WVJT, LLC has closed on the sale of Country WKHF (93.7 THE REBEL)/LYNCHBURG, VA to CHUCK MARSH's LYNCHBURG MEDIA PARTNERS, INC. for $500,000.

