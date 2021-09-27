Finalists Announced

The RADIO MERCURY AWARDS finalists for 2021 have been announced. A total of 149 radio/audio spots and campaigns made it to the finals of the 30th anniversary celebration (NET NEWS 6/15). This year marks the first time all categories were open to all languages. The submissions were created by advertising agencies, brands, production companies, radio stations and digital companies.

Chief Creative Officer/BBDO ATLANTA, and Chief Judge for the 2021 RADIO MERCURY AWARDS ROBIN FITZGERALD said, “This year’s RADIO MERCURY AWARDS is celebrating the work that came through in 2021 and acknowledging the AWARDS’ 30-year history. It was great to hear the amazing work, and I can’t wait to celebrate the winners in NOVEMBER.”

RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU Pres. & CEO ERICA FARBER added, “Every year, the RADIO MERCURY AWARDS shines a light on the best of the best in radio creative, and this year is no different. This year’s finalists showcase a wonderful range of audio work that leverages the medium and delivers for the advertiser.”

The RADIO MERCURY AWARDS winners will be presented at 6p (ET) on WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 17th during a virtual ceremony. Click the above link for the full list of finalists.





