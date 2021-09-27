-
Chris Janson is Country's Most Added With 'Bye Mom'
by Laura Moxley
September 28, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)
Congratulations to WARNER NASHVILLE/WAR's CHRIS JANSON for earning 37 new MEDIABASE adds this week with his single, "Bye Mom," making it the most-added song at Country radio. The song now has a total of 39 stations on board.
Kudos to WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE (WMN) SVP/Radio & Streaming KRISTEN WILLIAMS, VP/Radio & Streaming TOM MARTENS and VP/Radio & Streaming, Marketing CHAD SCHULTZ, WAR Dir./National Radio & Streaming MICHAEL CHASE, WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE Dir./National Radio & Streaming JAMES MARSH; WAR Mgrs./Regional Radio & Streaming ANDY FLICK, JENNA JOHNSON, HEATHER PROPPER and KIMMIE TROSDAHL; and Promotion Coord. TAYLOR NIEMI.