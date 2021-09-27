Acquires ICM Partners

In a sign of the times in a rapidly consolidating HOLLYWOOD, talent agency CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY and INTERNATIONAL CREATIVE MANAGEMENT PARTNERS will form a mega-group in the biggest deal of its kind since WILLIAM MORRIS and ENDEAVOR merged in 2009. The companies announced the deal yesterday.

The joining of the two 46-year-old rivals would leave just three major talent agencies in HOLLYWOOD -- WME, CAA and UTA. The deal is expected to close later this year, subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals. Financial terms were not disclosed.

CAA heads BRYAN LOURD, KEVIN HUVANE and RICHARD LOVETT will oversee the new company, while ICM Chairman CHRIS SILBERMANN will join the shareholder board.

ICM's strengths are in book publishing and sports (it acquired LONDON-based agency STELLAR GROUP last year). CAA';s touring artists include AC/DC, AEROSMITH, ARIANA GRANDE, BETTE MIDLER, BILLY CORGAN, BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, DIANA ROSS, ERIC CLAPTON, GREEN DAY, H.E.R., KEITH URBAN, KELLY CLARKSON, LANA DEL REY, LENNY KRAVITZ, NORAH JONES, OZZY OSBOURNE, QUEEN, RADIOHEAD, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, STEELY DAN, STEVIE NICKS, STING, THE BLACK CROWES, THE CURE, TOM JONES, TORI AMOS, WILL SMITH and ZZ TOP. ICM PARTNERS' music roster includes ALISON MOYET, ALY & AJ, BOB SEGER, BUDDY GUY, CHAKA KHAN, CORINNE BAILEY RAY, COURTNEY LOVE, D'ANGELO, DAN AUERBACH, DAVID FOSTER, ENGLEBERT HUMPERDINCK, EXPERIENCE HENDRIX, FLO RIDA, GARY NUMAN, GOOD CHARLOTTE, J. COLE, JOHN HIATT, JILL SCOTT, JEAN LUC-PONTY, KEB MO, KEHLANI, KENNY "BABYFACE" EDMONDS, KHALID, KID INK, LISA LOEB, MARCUS MILLER, MIGOS, NE-YO, NELLY, NATALIE IMBRUGLIA, KAMASI WASHINGTON, RICHARD MARX, ROBIN THICKE, RUMER, SCOTT STAPP, SINEAD O'CONNOR, SPYRO GYRA, THE BLACK KEYS,THE GO-GOs, THE TEMPTATIONS and POWER OF TOWER.

CAA's LOURD, HUVANE and LOVETT issued the following statement on the deal: “Today’s storytellers, athletes, thought-leaders, and trend-setters who can move, inspire, and attract large, global audiences have unprecedented opportunity and ability to achieve their goals and aspirations. The strategic combination of CAA and ICM bolsters our collective resources, expertise, and relationships to deliver even more opportunities for our world-class clients to build their careers and their brands across multiple disciplines and platforms in an evolving marketplace.”

The news comes on the heels of major upheaval in the talent agency sector. WME, whose parent company ENDEAVOR went public in APRIL, has expanded into live-events like the UFC. The agencies have had to cut back from packaging film and TV projects to fulfill contractual commitments to the WRITERS GUILD OF AMERICA. They can also not hold more than a 20% stake in production companies, both of which became major revenue streams for them.

An L.A. TIMES report earlier this year revealed a scandal at ICM PARTNERS, with former employees accusing male agents and executives of harassment, prompting the agency to state it "does not tolerate harassment, bullying or other inappropriate conduct. HR investigates all reports received and addresses each with appropriate disciplinary measures up to and including dismissal."

« see more Net News