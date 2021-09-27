-
Congrats To Show Dog Nashville's Blake Nixon And His Wife On Their Impending Add
by Phyllis Stark
September 28, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)
ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to SHOW DOG NASHVILLE Dir./Promotion and Streaming BLAKE NIXON and his wife, ELLIE, who are expecting a baby in FEBRUARY of next year.
The couple shared the news in a seasonal FACEBOOK YESTERDAY (9/29), with ELLIE writing, "Beyond excited to share that we’ve been growing our own little pumpkin! 🎃 Can’t wait for the littlest NIX to join us in early 2022!"