TM STUDIOS has hired industry vet GREG ALLEN in an affiliate relations role covering the western part of the U.S., based in CLEVELAND. He will represent TM products, including the newly announced TM NEXT, to stations across NORTH AMERICA. ALLEN has served on and off the air including stints at WNWV (THE WAVE)/ELYRIS, OH, KHIH-FM in DENVER, JONES RADIO NETWORK and DIAL GLOBAL.

Said ALLEN, “TM STUDIOS presents the perfect opportunity for me to collaborate with stations all over the country. Under the leadership of GREG CLANCY, DAVE BETHELL and CHRIS 'UK' STEVENS, TM is poised for great success and with 50+ years of amazing heritage, I am proud to be part of this team. I look forward to partnering with our clients to solve their audio branding challenges while helping to increase ratings and revenue with first-rate products and exceptional service.”

Added TM STUDIOS co-owner CLANCY, “TM likes to keep our monogrammed towels uniform with three CHRIS’s, two DAVE’s and now two GREG’s as part of our incredible team! We are thrilled to have someone with GREG’s passion and experience join our team!”

Reach GREG at grega@tmstudios.com or (972) 406-6845.

