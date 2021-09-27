BTS, Army Get Together

BTS have announced additional show dates for 2021 in NORTH AMERICA with four nights at L.A.’s SOFI STADIUM NOVEMBER 27th and 28th, followed by dates on DECEMBER 1st and 2nd. The concert will proceed under the national and regional health regulations and circumstances. This will be the first time ever for BTS and ARMY "to meet face-to-face" since the 2019 BTS WORLD TOUR ‘LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF’ [THE FINAL]. The news arrives on the heels of their recent announcement of the live-streaming concert 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE' that will be held on OCTOBER 24th.

VIP Ticket purchasers of 2020’s MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR – NORTH AMERICA will get first access to presale tickets. All other ticket purchasers of the MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR – NORTH AMERICA will get presale access following the VIP TICKET purchasers.

All members of BTS GLOBAL OFFICIAL FANCLUB ARMY MEMBERSHIP will get access to the exclusive presale for ARMY MEMBERSHIP. In addition, all other fans will be able to register for VERIFIED FAN presales. More details on tickets and VIP packages available here..

Registration to purchase presale tickets for the new tour dates will begin now through SATURDAY, OCTOBER 2nd at 6p (PT) with presale registration for the newly-added tour dates available now here.

