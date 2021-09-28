Carson Moves Forward

iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits KLTH (106.7 THE EAGLE)/PORTLAND, OR morning star CARSON is winding down a five-year run at the cluster, including APD/on-air duties at sister Top 40 KKRZ (Z100), over budgetary reasons.

CARSON has also had successful stops at WIOQ (Q102)/PHILADELPHIA, WHTZ (Z100)/NEW YORK, KRBE/HOUSTON, and WFLZ/TAMPA.

Reach him at (215) 384-6626 or Todd@mailboxblue.com and you can check out the resume and audio, here.

« see more Net News