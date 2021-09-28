Charles (Photo: NickCharles61.com), Henry (Photo: Jarrod Jackson / NPR )

WORD IN BLACK Managing Dir. NICK CHARLES is joining NPR as Chief Culture Editor, starting OCTOBER 25th, and NPR has also promoted Chief WASHINGTON Editor SHIRLEY HENRY to Deputy Managing Editor for Recruitment & Development.

CHARLES is a former writer and editor for the CLEVELAND PLAIN DEALER and PEOPLE magazine, Editor-in-Chief at AOL BLACK VOICES, and VP/Digital Content at BET.COM. He has also been serving as spokesman for the SAVE JOURNALISM PROJECT. He will be based in NEW YORK.

HENRY will start her new duties on NOVEMBER 8th. With her move to the new position, KRISHNADEV CALAMUR will serve as Acting Chief WASHINGTON Editor, ARNIE SEIPEL will take over as Acting Deputy Chief WASHINGTON Editor, and MUTHONI MUTURI will add more duties with the NPR POLITICS PODCAST.

