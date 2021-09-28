Anderson (Photo: Shareif Ziyadat)

MOTOWN RECORDS has named EPIC RECORDS SVP/Marketing JD ANDERSON as SVP/Marketing And Digital Strategy. ANDERSON will report to MOTOWN EVP and EVP/Marketing BRIAN NOLAN.

MOTOWN Chairwoman and CEO ETHIOPIA HABTEMARIAM said, "JD’s talent, experience and knowledge along with his competitive spirit and dedication will only enhance and expand our ability to support our artist’s vision. He is playing a key role in our organization – leading our digital strategy – and I’m excited to welcome him to our team."

NOLAN added, "The depth of JD’s experience in the industry and across marketing and digital landscape provides a unique skill set that will benefit our artists in helping them continue to communicate their vision and music to their fans. I’m excited to have JD join the MOTOWN family and know that know that his passion and enthusiasm will only further our presence around the world."

ANDERSON noted, "I’m honored to be at MOTOWN under ETHIOPIA and BRIAN’s leadership. Throughout my career I’ve worked to champion and break new artists. It’s always exciting to find those diamonds in the rough and help to turn them into global superstars, so I’m excited to join this incredible marketing team who has done, and continues to do just that."

« see more Net News