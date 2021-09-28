New Offering

CUMULUS MEDIA has unveiled a marketing advisory division, AUDIO ACTIVE GROUP (AAG), aimed at offering advice on audio campaigns to agencies and advertisers. The division will be led by Chief Insights Officer PIERRE BOUVARD.

The company's press release specified the division's specialties as advising on the creative end, including sonic logos and strategies; media planning; allocating dollars within the audio space; and measurement.

“One-third of brands in audio today are new to the medium. As major brands discover audio, they have lots of questions about audio creative strategy, media planning, and campaign measurement, and we have a deep understanding of what audio campaigns can accomplish,” said CUMULUS EVP/Marketing and WESTWOOD ONE Pres. SUZANNE GRIMES. “Under PIERRE’s deft leadership, we are the only company that measures the impact of the entire audio investment and uses our trove of creative-testing and campaign-effectiveness data to help guide clients’ media investments and creative strategy.”

