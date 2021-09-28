1 Billion + Strong

TIKTOK is claiming a milestone with the announcement that it now has a worldwide user base of over 1 billion active users.

Think TIKTOK isn’t shaping artist/music/brand popularity, community thinking, daily habits and launching new product popularity all built around a fast-growing community of content creators? Think again and don’t be in denial.

According to TIKTOK’s company site, “At TIKTOK, our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. Today, we're celebrating that mission and our global TIKTOK community. More than 1 billion people around the world now come to TIKTOK every month to be entertained as they learn, laugh, or discover something new. We're honored to be a home for our immensely diverse community of families, small businesses, and creators who transform into our favorite stars.”

Despite being banned in INDIA and surviving a near ban in the UNITED STATES, according to CNN, “TIKTOK has also maintained its popularity despite rivals launching copycat products, including INSTAGRAM's REELS, YOUTUBE's SHORTS and SNAPCHAT's SPOTLIGHT.

“By contrast, SNAPCHAT, which has been around nearly twice as long, said earlier this year that it had reached 500 million monthly active users. When Twitter last reported this metric in 2019, it had 330 million monthly active users.”

App store intelligence firm SENSOR TOWER noted another recent TIKTOK record: “The app's monthly active users in AUGUST were up 25% compared to the same month last year. And back on JULY 14th passed 3 billion installs globally from across the APP STORE and GOOGLE PLAY.”

