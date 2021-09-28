Radiothon

iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WDVE/PITTSBURGH raised $1,061,157 for UPMC CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL in its 14th annual “DVE Rocks for CHILDREN’S Radiothon” SEPTEMBER 22-24. The event has raised over $8.7 million since its inception.

“We are beyond thrilled to raise a record number of donations this year for UPMC CHILDREN’S,” said CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PITTSBURGH FOUNDATION Pres. RACHEL PETRUCELLI. “We can’t thank 102.5 WDVE staff, the listeners and the sponsors enough for going above and beyond to make this year unforgettable. This again showcases how UPMC CHILDREN’S has and always will be supported by the PITTSBURGH community."

“It is truly amazing the response to the DVE Rocks for CHILDREN’S Radiothon,” said iHEARTMEDIA PITTSBURGH Market President TIM MCALEER. “WDVE has engaged listeners in the PITTSBURGH community and around the country who rally for the kids, and I am continually impressed with the DVE talent for the effort they put forth, which is reflected by this year’s record setting funds raised.”

