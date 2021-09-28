Get Happy!

PANDORA is responding to studies showing that a majority of music listeners are relying on music to help them relieve the stress of the pandemic by launching eight new stations under the umbrella title "PANDORA's Happy Place." The channels feature upbeat "feel-good" music from seven genres, including "Feel Good R&B," Pop/Hot AC's "Get Happy," "Happy Country," "Happy Dance," Christian/Gospel's "Hope For Hard Times," "Rap Jubilee," and Classic Rock's "Vinyl Happiness," plus the "Handpicked 100: Happy Shuffle," a playlist of the "top 100 happiest songs of all time."

The press release for the new channels highlighted songs featured on the "happy" playlists, and the titles are most of what one would expect: DAFT PUNK's "Get Lucky," BEYONCÉ's "Love On Top," PHARRELL WILLIAMS' "Happy," and JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE's "Can't Stop the Feeling."

