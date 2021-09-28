October Slate

AUDIBLE's OCTOBER podcast and original audio-only releases include a pair of rock star specials and new fiction from best-selling authors.

The company's "Words + Music" series of podcasts will feature ALICE COOPER's "WHO I REALLY AM: THE DIARY OF A VAMPIRE," coming OCTOBER 7th, and EDDIE VEDDER's "I AM MINE," debuting OCTOBER 21st. A pair of renowned authors have shows coming up, including J.K. ROWLING's "THE CHRISTMAS PIG" (OCTOBER 12th) and JAMES PATTERSON's "THE GUILTY," with JOHN LITHGOW (OCTOBER 28th).

MEGHAN MCCAIN's "BAD REPUBLICAN," an audio-only memoir, is another OCTOBER 7th debut, and on the same day AISHA DEE's "HAUNT THE JOHNSONS," co-produced by FUNNY OR DIE, and SOLEDAD O'BRIEN's "GROWING UP P.O.C." six-episode interview podcast will also be posted. In the true crime genre, "DEATH BY UNKNOWN EVENT," narrated by PAMELA ADLON, will debut OCTOBER 21st.

"DEFIANCE WITH MICHAEL JOHNSON," an eight-part podcast on sports protests hosted by the Olympic gold medalist, is set for OCTOBER 14th, and journalist DAVID SIROTA looks at the 2008 financial crisis in the eight-part "MELTDOWN," executive-produced by ALEX GIBNEY, debuting OCTOBER 28th.

