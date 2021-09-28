Happy Birthday Tootsie's

TOOTSIE’S ORCHID LOUNGE, NASHVILLE’S legendary honky-tonk, will celebrate its 60th birthday in downtown NASHVILLE on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 5th at noon (CT), with live music performed outside the venue throughout the day, rain or shine. A free street concert at 5p (CT), open to the public, will feature JON PARDI, JELLY ROLL, MONTGOMERY GENTRY, COLT FORD, CHASE RICE, RANDY HOUSER, and MITCH ROSSELL.

"TOOTSIE’s Birthday Bash has become one of the most highly-anticipated annual events on lower BROADWAY. Each year it gets bigger and better," said owner STEVE SMITH. "Many artists started at TOOTSIE's, and having them come back year after year is a great honor to the legacy and memory of [former proprietor] TOOTSIE BESS! Everyone should come out and experience that magic on our birthday!"

