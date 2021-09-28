SiriusXM Channel 105 Oct. 1-Nov. 3

SIRIUSXM is bringing back the limited-run “FOO FIGHTERS RADIO” on channel 105 beginning OCTOBER 1st. The 12-time GRAMMY-winning rock band and 2021 ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME inductees made the announcement on "THE HOWARD STERN SHOW."

FOO FIGHTERS RADIO was previously added to the SIRIUSXM channel lineup in FEBRUARY (NET NEWS 2/5) to celebrate the band’s most recent album, "Medicine At Midnight." The special channel will feature previously unreleased concert recordings with special commentary from the band’s DAVE GROHL, TAYLOR HAWKINS, NATE MENDEL, CHRIS SHIFFET. PAT SMEAR, and RAMI JAFFEE and will include the FOO FIGHTERS historic return to MADISON SQUARE GARDEN in NEW YORK in JUNE. The band will share stories behind some of their biggest hit songs, demos, B-sides, and rarities, and will serve as celebrity guest DJs spinning their favorite songs. The channel will also include music from other artists, handpicked by the band.

FOO FIGHTERS RADIO will air through NOVEMBER 3rd.

