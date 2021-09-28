Jarrin

LOS ANGELES DODGERS Spanish-language play-by-play voice and NATIONAL BASEBALL HALL OF FAME member JAIME JARRIN will retire after the 2022 season, his 64th with the team. JARRIN was honored with the HALL OF FAME's FORD C. FRICK Award in 1998, only the second Spanish-language baseball announcer to be so honored.

“I’m grateful to the DODGERS -- the best organization in baseball -- for giving me the opportunity to do what I love most for 64 years,” said JAIME JARRIN. “As much as I’ll miss my ‘baseball family’ at DODGER STADIUM and across the country, I’m looking forward to spending more time with my sons JORGE and MAURICIO and my grandchildren and nurturing my love of travel.”

“It’s impossible to put into words what JAIME has meant to the DODGER organization. For over six decades, he’s brought us signature calls of baseball’s biggest moments while serving the DODGERS and LOS ANGELES with grace, integrity and class,” said DODGERS Pres./CEO STAN KASTEN. “JAIME was integral in introducing the DODGERS to LOS ANGELES and in giving a voice to the franchise’s Latino stars. We’re going to cherish this last year with him on the broadcast and wish him the best in retirement.”

