COMEDY BANG! BANG!, the podcast created by SCOTT AUKERMAN that led to the creation of the EARWOLF network (now with STITCHER), has spawned another network of sorts, this time a premium subscription slate of podcasts distributed through ACAST called "COMEDY BANG! BANG! WORLD." AUKERMAN and former EARWOLF production head BRETT MORRIS are the founders of the new project, which will offer Legacy ($4/month) and Maximus ($7/month) tiers. Recent episodes of COMEDY BANG! BANG! will continue to be available in ad-supported form via EARWOLF.

The new offering, launching on OCTOBER 1st, will include access to the show's archives and live shows and back episodes of several other related series; ad-free new episodes; a new weekly series "SCOTT HASN'T SEEN" with AUKERMAN and SHAUN DISTON; "CBB PRESENTS!," new material from comedians featured on the main show; new episodes of "BONANAS FOR BONANZA" with ANDY DALY, MATT GOURLEY, and MARIA BAMFORD; some of CBB's limited series, including "THE SETH MORRIS RADIO PROJECT" and ROB HUEBEL's "MIKE DETECTIVE"; the debut season of "THE ANDY DALY PODCAST PILOT PROJECT"; and an exclusive DISCORD channel for subscribers at the Maximus level.

“I’m excited to finally dip my toe into making podcasts, which were invented about three years ago, as far as the public knows,” said AUKERMAN.

“At ACAST, we’re driven to help all creators find their audience, and deepen their relationship with listeners and fans -- and that means making their content available widely, as part of the open podcasting ecosystem,” said ACAST Director of Development REBECCA STEINBERG. “This partnership gives us the opportunity to bring COMEDY BANG! BANG!’s incredible podcasts to more people than ever before.”

