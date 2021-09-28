Pictured (L-R): Myerscough-Harris, Moody and Hardin

BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP has added KAYLAN MOODY and JOSIE HARDIN to their marketing team as Start Team Lead and Mgr./Digital Marketing, respectively, as well as elevating FLO MYERSCOUGH-HARRIS to U.K. Label Asst., effective immediately.

MOODY joined BMLG in MAY from the Associate Editor/NASHVILLE position at ALL ACCESS MUSIC GROUP. Prior to ALL ACCESS, MOODY was MD/morning talent for MARC RADIO GROUP’s Alternative WHHZ (100.5 THE BUZZ)/GAINESVILLE, FL. She launched her career in radio as an undergraduate at the UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA, where she worked on the air at university-owned stations Country WRUF-FM (103.7 THE GATOR) and Top 40 GHQ, where she was also a research assistant and student GM.

HARDIN joins the team after her recent positions at SOPHIE SHEAR VOCAL STUDIOS and WILLIAM MORRIS ENDEAVOR, which followed internships at UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP and THIRTY TIGERS.

MYERSCOUGH-HARRIS has been elevated from intern to Label Asst. with the U.K. BIG MACHINE team after her recent roles as Production Asst. at UNDER THE APPLE TREE and an internship at NBCUNIVERSAL INTERNATIONAL.

“We are excited to see the immediate impact that KAYLAN and JOSIE are having with our artists,” says BMLG’s Exec. VP MIKE RITTBERG. “Their work ethic and creativity has already been such an asset to our team. I am also thrilled to have FLO move into a full-time position with our UK team. There is really nothing better than seeing one of our interns grow within the company.”

