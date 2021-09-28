Partners

BIN: BLACK INFORMATION NETWORK has partnered with REAL TIMES MEDIA to source news coverage from the latter's eight news properties. RTM owns some of the most familiar names in Black newspapers, including the ATLANTA DAILY WORLD, ATLANTA TRIBUNE: THE MAGAZINE, CHICAGO DEFENDER, MICHIGAN CHRONICLE, and NEW PITTSBURGH COURIER. In addition, RTM news will appear at BINNEWS.COM and the site's ATLANTA and DETROIT pages, while BIN will be available as an audio widget on RTM websites.

“From the start, our goal at BIN has been to celebrate and invest in the Black community and shine a light on our most important stories,” said BIN Pres. TONY COLES. “This exciting new partnership allows us to extend our commitment to expanding local journalism, benefitting Black communities all across the country.”

“Our RTM brands have decades-long reputations within the community as trusted, valued resources for local Black news and perspective,” said RTM CEO HIRAM E. JACKSON. “However, we also know that we cannot rest on our legacies to remain successful in an industry that changes every day. Being nimble, creative, and diverse about how we distribute our content is what has allowed us to overcome changes in the industry and remain competitive. Partnering with a progressive, undeniable force like BIN gives us the momentum and reach we need to continue to aggressively chase the future.”

« see more Net News