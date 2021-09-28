Ready To Play?

Mobile interactive entertainment company KING, today announced pop superstar DOJA CAT and NFL champion ROB GRONKOWSKI as celebrity competitors in the brand new CANDY CRUSH ALL STARS U.S. tournament launching today (9/28). The duo appear in the brand new campaign film available here which showcases their drive to claim the winning title alongside tournament host KHLOE´ KARDASHIAN.

Starting today, millions of players across the U.S. are competing against one another for the first time ever in order to be crowned the ultimate Candy Crush All Star. The competition is open to any Candy Crush Saga player in the United States aged 18 and over.

Doja Cat Calling All Players! DOJA CAT commented, "I’m so excited to be taking part in AMERICA’s first CANDY CRUSH ALL STARS tournament! Anyone can compete and come out on top. But the real question is ... who will be able to beat me and be crowned AMERICA’s No.1 Crusher?! Join now!"

More information is available at http://www.candycrushsaga.com.

