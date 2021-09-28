Free Webinar October 6th

MUSICMASTER will co-host a free online seminar on creating and managing Diverse and Inclusive Playlists on OCTOBER 6th at 12p (ET). SUZANNE BONA, host of nationally syndicated weekly show "SUNDAY BAROQUE," and JILL SORENSON, the "MUSICMASTER W.I.Z.A.R.D.," will share a case study with strategies and implementation models to give attendees ideas for more effectively grooming their station’s databases.

The presentation will be applicable to any music format, and anyone on any station's staff is welcome to attend the free session, including those in development and management who might have use for reports demonstrating accountability for crafting diverse playlists and submitting to funders, boards and licensees.

BONA explained, "While programmers have good intentions and are working towards crafting more inclusive playlists, too many are paralyzed by how to implement them. We can't and shouldn't rely on 'gut' to create playlists that mine the full range of genius and excellence in music programming. This is not hard to create or maintain. You already use MUSICMASTER to plan and implement consistently rich and diverse programming in a methodical, intentional way that can be measured. This session will demonstrate how to optimize MUSICMASTER to effect tangible change, transform your playlists and serve your listeners more meaningfully."

SORENSON added, “We hope users come away with an understanding of how easy it is to set up the library, rules and analyze their results. Users may not realize it, but they likely already do this for other coding. Diversity coding is an extension of what they already do. In other words, you already have the skills and software to make this happen.”

Click here to RSVP for this webinar.

