The next episode in the series of TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk WKXW (NEW JERSEY 101.5)/TRENTON Town Hall broadcasts will look at the rise in youth suicide in NEW JERSEY.

The special on THURSDAY (9/30) at 7p (ET) will be hosted by ERIC SCOTT and will feature a panel including NATIONAL ALLIANCE ON MENTAL ILLNESS NEW JERSEY Chapter Exec. Dir. MEREDITH MASIN BLOUNT; NEW JERSEY SOCIETY FOR THE PREVENTION OF TEEN SUICIDE Clinical Dir. SUSAN TELLONE; anti-bullying expert STUART GREEN; and youth suicide survivor and LGBTQ+ advocate ROSELIN DUENAS.

SCOTT said, “The most alarming statistic is the sharp increase in suicide among children as young as 10. Our goal is to remove the stigma surrounding those struggling with thoughts of suicide, and connect them with the help they need.”

