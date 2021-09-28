In Theaters 10/1

MONDAY night (9/27), NASHVILLE's COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME hosted some of the biggest names in the history of Contemporary Christian music for the premiere of the film "THE JESUS MUSIC."



AMY GRANT, MICHAEL W. SMITH, TOBYMAC, CECE WINANS, BART MILLARD from MERCYME, JOEL SMALLBONE from FOR KING & COUNTRY, NEWSBOYS' MICHAEL TAIT and DUNCAN PHILLIPS, REBECCA ST. JAMES, JOHN SCHLITT, and RUSS TAFF all came to the event.

Watch the trailer here. LIONSGATE releases the film to theaters nationwide this FRIDAY (10/1).

Moriah and Joel Smallbone, Lionsgate's Jason Constantine, St. James, writer/director Jon Erwin, Taff, Lionsgate's Eda Kowan, Smith, producer Josh Walsh, Grant, exec. prod. Kevin Downes, TobyMac, Crabb, Tait, producer Brandon Gregory, Millard (Jason Davis/Getty Images)

« see more Net News