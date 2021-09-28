-
'The Jesus Music Film' Premieres In Nashville
by Todd Stach
September 28, 2021 at 12:03 PM (PT)
MONDAY night (9/27), NASHVILLE's COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME hosted some of the biggest names in the history of Contemporary Christian music for the premiere of the film "THE JESUS MUSIC."
AMY GRANT, MICHAEL W. SMITH, TOBYMAC, CECE WINANS, BART MILLARD from MERCYME, JOEL SMALLBONE from FOR KING & COUNTRY, NEWSBOYS' MICHAEL TAIT and DUNCAN PHILLIPS, REBECCA ST. JAMES, JOHN SCHLITT, and RUSS TAFF all came to the event.
Watch the trailer here. LIONSGATE releases the film to theaters nationwide this FRIDAY (10/1).