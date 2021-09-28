Fluellen

COX MEDIA/JACKSONVILLE, FL AE ELVIN FLUELLEN II has rejoined CUMULUS MEDIA’s MACON, GA cluster as VP/Market Manager, effective OCTOBER 11th. FLUELLEN served as GSM/Digital Sales Mgr. at the five MACON stations in 2016-19 after working as an AE at CUMULUS’ ALBANY, GA cluster from 2012-16, and as a OM/PD at iHEARTMEDIA in ALBANY for 13 years.

The cluster includes Top 40 WMGB (B95.1), Hip Hop WLZN (MACON 92.3), Country WDEN, News-Talk WMAC-A and AC WPEZ (Z93.7).

Regional VP MARK SULLIVAN said, “It’s exciting to have ELVIN rejoining the team in MACON as he did a wonderful job for us and made a lasting impact with the staff, advertisers and community. I’m very pleased to work alongside him again and look forward to many more successes together.”

FLUELLEN added that he is “thrilled to be returning to CUMULUS MACON and honored to be leading such a stellar team. I look forward to continued success as a top-performing cluster in the market and for the company.“

« see more Net News