Sold

SOUTH SOUND BROADCASTING, LP is selling K271BS/AUBURN, WA and SOUTH SOUND BROADCASTING, LLC is selling K259BG/CHEHALIS, WA to H&S PARTNERS for $100,000.

In other filings with the FCC, STAs were requested by TOWNSQUARE MEDIA KILLEEN-TEMPLE LICENSE, LLC (KOOC/BELTON, TX, reduced power due to transmitter issues) and NORTHWEST ROCK N ROLL PRESERVATION SOCIETY (K224DR/ABERDEEN, WA, moving to new tower due to difficulty receiving primary station), and MOUNTAIN MINISTRIES filed for a Silent STA for KWBB-LP/BIG BEAR LAKE, CA due to loss of its transmitter site.

BLACK MEDIA WORKS, INC. has closed on the sale of noncommercial Hip Hop WJFP/FORT PIERCE, FL and WJCB/CLEWISTON, FL to INDIAN RIVER STATE COLLEGE for $950,000.

And 106 LICENSE, LLC has closed on the sale of K295CQ/ST. LOUIS to FUSION RADIO LLC for $125,000. The primary station is Religion KXEN-A/ST. LOUIS.

« see more Net News