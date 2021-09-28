Lori Lewis

The headlines scream "TIKTOK has hit 1 billion monthly users!" LORI LEWIS MEDIA President LORI LEWIS offers some excellent advice in this week's MERGE column on what this all means, and what you should pay attention to, and disregard, in terms of TIKTOK’s huge growth.

LEWIS said, “TECHCRUNCH gives this milestone context: ‘FACEBOOK said that in JUNE it had 2.9 billion monthly active users, up 7% year over year. But TIKTOK’s growth is rapid -- this new user data marks a 45% increase in monthly active users since JULY 2020, when it had 689 million users. Plus, this JULY, TIKTOK became the first non-FACEBOOK app to reach 3 billion global downloads, per-app analytics firm SENSORTOWER.”

Why This Matters

“Like anything in life, there are phases. And social media platfroms certainly have their own,” explained LEWIS.

“From the launch of NEWS FEED in 2006, to ‘disappearing content’ designed by SNAPCHAT in 2013, to the short-form vertical video that TIKTOK began to make popular in 2017, all these phases have been and are instrumental in how people enjoy consuming content and interacting with brands.

“To ignore any phase (especially this current TIKTOK wave) will take a subtle toll on brand building, development, and sustainability.”

Read more about "Why TIKTOK’s Billion Users Matters And The Caution To Consider" in MERGE, which is designed and written to help assist the radio and record industry in the social and digital space. Let us know how we can provide guidance and help refine your approach to social media. Reach out to LORI LEWIS, here.

« see more Net News